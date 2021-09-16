 Skip to main content

Hims & Hers Launches Supplement Powder To Support Urinary Tract Health
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
Hims & Hers Launches Supplement Powder To Support Urinary Tract Health
  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has expanded its women's health offerings by launching a D-Mannose dietary supplement powder to support urinary tract health on ForHers.com.
  • The supplement powder comes in packages of 10 cranberry-raspberry flavored single-serve packets. It supports a healthy urinary system with a combination of D-Mannose, a sugar found in cranberry juice, three electrolytes (calcium, magnesium, and potassium), and antioxidants (vitamins C and B6). 
  • "Roughly 3 or 4 in 10 women who experience an initial urinary tract infection (UTI) will face another one within six months," said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $8.56 on the last check Thursday.

