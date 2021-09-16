Hims & Hers Launches Supplement Powder To Support Urinary Tract Health
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has expanded its women's health offerings by launching a D-Mannose dietary supplement powder to support urinary tract health on ForHers.com.
- The supplement powder comes in packages of 10 cranberry-raspberry flavored single-serve packets. It supports a healthy urinary system with a combination of D-Mannose, a sugar found in cranberry juice, three electrolytes (calcium, magnesium, and potassium), and antioxidants (vitamins C and B6).
- "Roughly 3 or 4 in 10 women who experience an initial urinary tract infection (UTI) will face another one within six months," said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading lower by 1.15% at $8.56 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.