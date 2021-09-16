 Skip to main content

Molson Coors' Topo Chico Hard Seltzer To Expand Nationwide Distribution In 2022
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
  • Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) has announced that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will officially expand product distribution nationwide beginning January 2022.
  • Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is made with minerals and natural flavors and is available in a four-flavor variety pack, Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango. 
  • It also comes in 24 oz singles including Strawberry Guava and Tangy Lemon Lime, and one, 16oz single can in Strawberry Guava.
  • Price Action: TAP shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $46.57 on the last check Thursday.

