 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Embark, Ryder Partner For Freight Transfer Points
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Embark, Ryder Partner For Freight Transfer Points
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) and Embark Trucks, Inc. announced a partnership to launch a nationwide network of up to 100 Embark transfer points. Ryder will provide yard operations, maintenance, and fleet management to support a coast-to-coast autonomous network for Embark fleet partners.
  • Embark plans to begin hauling loads in early 2022 in preparation for a larger commercial launch in 2024.
  • With this partnership, Embark plans to establish a network of transfer points, where freight is moved from driverless long-haul trucks to driver-enabled trucks for first- and last-mile delivery. Ryder plans to serve as the transfer point operator.
  • Initially, the partnership will focus on developing select sites in important freight markets in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida.
  • Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $81.01 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (R)

Work Truck Solutions To Offer Ryder Used Truck Inventory On Commercial Vehicle Channel
Understanding Ryder System's Ex-Dividend Date
Is Miami the New Bay Area? How the Tech Scene is Heating Up
Ryder Partners With Waymo For Autonomous Truck Maintenance
Ryder Storms Deeper Into Trucking Autonomy In Tie-Up With Waymo Via
Wish, Palantir, AMC, Clover Health, GameStop And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Heading Into New Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com