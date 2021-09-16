Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have pressured Chinese stocks this year.

Nio is trading lower by 15.2% over the past six months and 30.8% on a year-to-date basis amid ongoing regulatory concerns.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 2.7% at $37. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $16.75.