Why Nio Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have pressured Chinese stocks this year.

Nio is trading lower by 15.2% over the past six months and 30.8% on a year-to-date basis amid ongoing regulatory concerns.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio is trading lower by 2.7% at $37. Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $16.75.

This Company Could Lead the Next Innovation in Power
