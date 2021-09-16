GE, Fraunhofer IGCV, Voxeljet Plan To Develop Sand Binder Jetting 3D Printer
- General Electric Co (NYSE: GE), Fraunhofer IGCV, and Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) announced a research partnership to develop a 3D printer for offshore wind applications to streamline the production of key components of GE's Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.
- The project involves developing a new, large-format 3D printer capable of producing sand molds for casting complex metal parts of different shapes and sizes that make up an offshore wind turbine nacelle.
- The Advance Casting Cell (ACC) 3D printer under development will benefit from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy financial support.
- The parties expect to launch the project during Q3 of 2021, with initial printer trials in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 0.59% at $101.63 and VJET higher by 2.66% at $7.23 on the last check Thursday.
