Electronic Arts Defers Battlefield 2042 Launch To 19 November
- Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) postponed the global launch of Battlefield 2042 to November 19, as expected by different sources.
- The gaming company blamed the pandemic, which delayed the team from joining the studio and working from home.
- Electronic Arts promised updates on the Open Beta later this month.
- However, the video game company reiterated the net bookings guidance of $7.4 billion for FY22 provided on August 4.
- Price Action: EA shares traded higher by 2.2% at $140.05 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
