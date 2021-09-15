 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Electronic Arts Piques Curiosity With Battlefield 2042 Launch Date: Games Radar
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Electronic Arts Piques Curiosity With Battlefield 2042 Launch Date: Games Radar
  • Multiple rumors from different sources suggest a delay in Electronic Arts Inc's (NASDAQ: EA) Battlefield 2042, Games Radar reports.
  • VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb tweeted, "more delays coming this week."
  • Roberto Serrano tweeted an image of the GameStop Italy site that had changed the Battlefield 2042 release date to a generic December 31, 2021.
  • The Reddit community is curious, considering it was due to go live at some point in September.
  • A fair few people with a history of getting leaks right suggested the release date of October 22.
  • Price Action: EA shares traded lower by 5.48% at $137.4 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

