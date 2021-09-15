Electronic Arts Piques Curiosity With Battlefield 2042 Launch Date: Games Radar
- Multiple rumors from different sources suggest a delay in Electronic Arts Inc's (NASDAQ: EA) Battlefield 2042, Games Radar reports.
- VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb tweeted, "more delays coming this week."
- Roberto Serrano tweeted an image of the GameStop Italy site that had changed the Battlefield 2042 release date to a generic December 31, 2021.
- The Reddit community is curious, considering it was due to go live at some point in September.
- A fair few people with a history of getting leaks right suggested the release date of October 22.
- Price Action: EA shares traded lower by 5.48% at $137.4 on the last check Wednesday.
