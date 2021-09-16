Apple Sued Over Allegedly Concealing Defect That Causes M1 MacBook Screens To Crack

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is facing a class-action lawsuit over allegations that its M1 MacBook models have a hidden defect that causes screens of the devices to easily crack.

What Happened: The lawsuit, first noted on Apple Insider, was filed in the Northern District of California on Tuesday by the law firm Migliaccio & Rathod.

The law firm is accusing Apple of violating laws related to warranty, consumer protection, and false advertising.

As per the complaint, problems develop when the laptops are closed as they are “designed and manufactured with an inherent defect.”

“Many Class Laptop owners have reported that they first observed cracking and/or display malfunction when opening their devices from a closed position.”

The lawsuit said others have noted that screens cracked on adjusting the viewing angle in an ordinary manner.

“A reasonable consumer would not expect such activity to damage their device, let alone cause an obscured display and/or a screen crack that impairs its functionality,” the complaint stated.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit is filed on behalf of all persons who purchased in the United States or just in California, an M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro models which are referred to as the class laptops in the complaint.

As per the complaint, Apple “concealed, failed to disclose, or otherwise engaged in deceptive marketing with respect to this defect, particularly with respect to the quality of the Class Laptops’ display screen and their overall reliability and durability.”

As per an earlier Apple Insider report, a small number of users reported screens on the M1 notebooks cracked easily.

The report referred to a post on the Apple Support Communities that stated, “I left my computer on the top of my desk during the night and the next day I opened it the screen had 2 small cracks on the right which damaged the functioning of the screen.”

Specialists at an authorized Apple repair facility said that the “contact point crack” did not fall under the company’s standard warranty and thus would not be covered.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed nearly 0.6% higher at $149.03 in the regular session.

