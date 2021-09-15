GM Defense Bags $36.4M Contract To Build Heavy-Duty Suburbans For US Government Agencies
- General Motors Co’s (NYSE: GM) subsidiary GM Defense LLC has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of State to develop next-generation Large Support Utility Commercial Vehicles (SUV).
- The total development contract is valued at $36.4 million. GM Defense will create a purpose-built Heavy-Duty (HD) Suburban, building 10 vehicles over the next two years.
- GM Defense plans to deliver the vehicles in two phases, with the first delivery scheduled for next spring.
- The HD Suburban will feature a new body-on-frame chassis and suspension to support increased government vehicle performance requirements with a higher payload capacity and greater ground vehicle weight.
- GM expects a production contract to build a fleet of 200 HD Suburbans per year for nine years to help complete the contract in or about May 2023.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $51.82 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.