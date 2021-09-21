ñol

Here's How You Can Invest In Elon Musk's SpaceX Before The Company Goes Public

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 21, 2021 11:37 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday night in what will be the first all-civilian crew to be sent to space. The three-day Inspiration4 mission aims to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

How To Invest: Although SpaceX is not yet a publicly-traded company, here are a few ways investors can indirectly invest in the space exploration company.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL invested in SpaceX in 2015. The tech giant invested $1 billion in a joint venture with Fidelity.

At that time the company was valued at $10 billion. There is no evidence that suggests Alphabet has sold its share of the 10% stake it acquired with Fidelity. Based on a February 2021 private market valuation, SpaceX is currently valued around $74 billion. 

The Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, also owns a stake in SpaceX. According to numbers updated on Aug. 31, 2021, the Baillie Gifford Trust owns a 2% stake in SpaceX. It also owns a 3.7% stake in Tesla. 

Flight Details: The flight will mark SpaceX's 125th Falcon 9 launch and its 23rd launch in 2021. The flight will be the fourth crewed mission for SpaceX, but it's the first to carry private citizens to space.

Related Link: Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch 4 Civilians Into Space Today In Its First-Such Mission And Netflix Is Running A Special Livestream

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. ET Wednesday night. The event will be streamed live here.

Photo: Steven Straiton from Flickr.

