Rekor's Key Events For Today

- Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) held the annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday.
- Rekor re-elected the director nominees, ratified the appointment of Friedman LLP as the public accountant, approved executives' compensation, voted to conduct an advisory stockholder vote on executive compensation, and adopted an amendment to the company's 2017 Equity Award Plan.
- B. Riley analyst Zach Cummins raised the price target on Rekor Systems to $14 from $13, implying a 28.6% upside, and reiterated a Buy post the investor day.
- The intelligent infrastructure market presents a "massive opportunity" for Rekor, Cummins stated.
- Cummins added that the total addressable market will likely reach $148 billion in 2026 as states and municipalities seek options to refresh and modernize legacy infrastructure.
- Price Action: REKR shares traded lower by 13.60% at $9.41 on the last check Wednesday.
