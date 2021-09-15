 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rekor's Key Events For Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Rekor's Key Events For Today
  • Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKRheld the annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday.
  • Rekor re-elected the director nominees, ratified the appointment of Friedman LLP as the public accountant, approved executives' compensation, voted to conduct an advisory stockholder vote on executive compensation, and adopted an amendment to the company's 2017 Equity Award Plan.
  • B. Riley analyst Zach Cummins raised the price target on Rekor Systems to $14 from $13, implying a 28.6% upside, and reiterated a Buy post the investor day. 
  • The intelligent infrastructure market presents a "massive opportunity" for Rekor, Cummins stated. 
  • Cummins added that the total addressable market will likely reach $148 billion in 2026 as states and municipalities seek options to refresh and modernize legacy infrastructure. 
  • Price Action: REKR shares traded lower by 13.60% at $9.41 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for REKR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020B. Riley SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for REKR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REKR)

9 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
What's Up With Rekor Systems Shares Today?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NSAB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On60.0
YUMCMacquarieDowngrades52.9
SEStifelUpgrades400.0
MTDRJP MorganMaintains37.0
MYTEMorgan StanleyMaintains42.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com