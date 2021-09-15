 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower after data showed slowing retail sales growth, which has caused economic concerns in the country.

Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower over the past several months on continued weakness amid regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company. Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba is trading lower by 2.3% at $156.42. Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $152.80.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Cramer Weighs In On Lennar, Alibaba And More
Alibaba, JD, Tencent and Nio Rival Xpeng Slide in Mixed Hong Kong Market — Li Auto Strikes Gains
Alibaba Can't Catch A Break: Options Traders Mixed On Stock's Future
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Are NetEase Shares Trading Lower Today?
Alibaba Leads Chinese Self-Driving Tech Startup DeepRoute.ai's $300M Funding Round
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com