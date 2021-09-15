 Skip to main content

Director Of Macom Technology Sold $2.27 Million In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Director Of Macom Technology Sold $2.27 Million In Stock

John Ocampo And Susan Ocampo, Director at Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI), made a large insider sell on September 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Ocampo sold 34,977 shares of Macom Technology at a price of $64.89 per share. The total transaction amounted to $2,266,463.

Ocampo still owns a total of 9,538,226 of Macom Technology worth, $589,843,895.

Macom Technology shares are trading down 1.37% at $61.84 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Macom Technology's Insider Trades.

 

