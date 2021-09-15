 Skip to main content

A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 10:17am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) - P/E: 1.85
  2. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) - P/E: 8.5
  3. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) - P/E: 0.02
  4. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) - P/E: 8.09
  5. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) - P/E: 0.94

Cresud SACIF saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.09 in Q3 to -0.08 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.07%, which has decreased by 0.69% from 2.76% in the previous quarter.

Thomson Reuters's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.48, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.58. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.53%, which has decreased by 0.2% from 1.73% in the previous quarter.

Globus Maritime has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.11, which has increased by 96.37% compared to Q4, which was -3.03. Globus Maritime does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, CBAK Energy Technology experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.35 in Q1 and is now 0.02. CBAK Energy Technology does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.01 in Q1 to 0.01 now. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

