Workhorse Withdraws USPS Legal Challenge Against Oshkosh: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 15, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Workhorse Withdraws USPS Legal Challenge Against Oshkosh: What Investors Should Know

A challenge to a large U.S. Postal Service new vehicle contract has been withdrawn by one of the finalists. 

What Happened: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) has voluntarily dismissed a challenge to the USPS contract won by Oshkosh Group (NYSE: OSK).

The challenge was to a contract awarded to Oshkosh for between 50,000 and 165,000 new USPS vehicles to be built over the next 10 years.

Workhorse proposed building all-electric USPS vehicles. Oshkosh will produce a mix of internal combustion and battery-powered vehicles.

Related Link: Oshkosh Nabs USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Contract, Workhorse Stock Plummets

Why It’s Important: Oshkosh could land more than $10 billion in revenue from the USPS contract. The company is getting $482 million to finalize the production design of the vehicle.

Workhorse is currently being investigated by the SEC and could see more pressure on shares with the USPS contract officially lost. The company said the best way to work with the government is “through cooperation, not through litigation.”

Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) shares are trading up 6% to $10.30 on Wednesday morning on news of the contract challenge dismissal. Microvast has a relationship and investment from Oshkosh and could be a potential winner in the new vehicle production.

Price Action: Workhorse shares are down 2% to $8.31. Shares of the company previously fell 51% to $15.30 when Oshkosh was awarded the contract.

OSK shares are up 1% to $106.

Disclosure: The author is long shares MVST.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles USPSNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

