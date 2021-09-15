CS Disco Selling Shareholders Offload $292M Stock Via Equity Offering
- CS Disco Inc (NYSE: LAW) priced 5.5 million shares by selling shareholders at $53 per share to raise $291.5 million in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price implies a 0.4% discount to CS Disco's September 14 closing price of $53.23. The company's stock declined 7% yesterday, after the announcement about the stock sale.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.55 million.
- CS Disco will not receive any proceeds from the share sale.
- Price Action: LAW shares closed lower by 7.36% at $53.23 on Tuesday.
