Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are trading lower after the company priced a 6.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals' is currently down 37.64% to a price of $6.07. The stock's volume is currently 3.36 million, which is roughly 37.66% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.92 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $9.26 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $36.0 and fallen to a low of $3.7.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

