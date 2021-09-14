 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nanoviricides' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Share:

Nanoviricides (AMEX:NNVC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.

Nanoviricides' stock is currently up 16.22% to a price of $4.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 32.09 million, which is approximately 23162.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 138.53 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.99 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.71 and as low as $2.85.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (NNVC)

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Beefs Up Its COVID-19 Pipeline With TheraCour Licensing Pact
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com