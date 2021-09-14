Why This Former NYSE Trader Bought Shares of AMC, Affirm And Moderna On Tuesday

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Tuesday morning, and the long-time trader made some trades in some big-name stocks such as Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

AMC’s stock had a strong day on Monday, following Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) announcement that the rest of Disney’s 2021 movies will exclusively have in-theater premiers.

On Tuesday, AMC’s stock opened down about 1.5%. Green put out an order to buy 100 shares of AMC at $49.20.

“I love this level right here in AMC,” Green said. “This is setting up to be a nice trade.”

Live Trading With David Green is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open on Benzinga. The show airs Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on BenzingaTV.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Moderna

Moderna’s stock opened higher on Tuesday, and continued to trade strong throughout the morning. The stock was up as much as 3.9% on Tuesday, trading around $436 a share. Green pointing out the strength in Moderna’s chart, putting out an order to buy the stock at $414 before it ripped up to the $430 level.

Affirm

Affirm’s stock pulled back on Tuesday morning, moving down around 3% from Monday’s close. Green put an order out to ‘buy the dip’ in Affirm’s stock at $103.40. The stock ended up bouncing and trading higher, currently around $112 a share.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch.

About The Show:

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.

About The Host

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman. To learn more about the course, click here or follow it on Facebook.