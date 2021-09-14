Toll Brothers Promotes Robert Parahus To COO, James Boyd To Retire
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) has promoted Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, Robert Parahus to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective November 1, 2021. In his role, Parahus will oversee the company's homebuilding operations nationwide.
- James Boyd, current EVP and Co-COO, will retire at the end of December 2021 after 30 years with the company.
- Toll Brothers also promoted Karl Mistry and Seth Ring to the roles of Executive Vice President, jointly managing homebuilding operations and reporting directly to Parahus effective November 1, 2021.
- Price Action: TOL shares closed lower by 0.62% at $60.89 on Monday.
