Why Are Datasea Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd has agreed to provide Short Message and 5G Multimedia Message Services to Hubei Kuanyun Network Technology Co., Ltd under a one-year $4.33 million contract.
- "This cooperation demonstrates Datasea's ability to provide bulk messaging services and growing market recognition in our technology advantages, products, and effective service delivery," said Datasea CEO Zhixin Liu.
- Price Action: DTSS shares traded higher by 20.4% at $2.48 on the last check Monday.
