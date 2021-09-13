 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising

Shares of oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), are trading higher as oil prices gain amid supply concerns caused by Hurricane Ida damage.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm Sunday, August 29. The storm caused life-threatening storm surge, dangerous rainfall flooding, devastating winds and tornadoes in the gulf coast and northeast.

Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces and refines oil around the world. In 2020, Exxon Mobil produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Exxon Mobil is trading higher by 2.4% at $55.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week high of $64.92 and a 52-week low of $31.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

Pond Technologies Inc. to Produce COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostics Test, Scale up Algae-Based Tech in new Agreement with Fortune 500 Company
Why ClearSign's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
How Has Hurricane Ida Impacted Oil, Gasoline Prices?
Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising
19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields
Exxon, Chevron Set Up Bounce Plays After Slamming Into This Key Level
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com