UK's NHS Launches World's Largest Trial Of Blood Test For 50 Types
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
UK's NHS Launches World's Largest Trial Of Blood Test For 50 Types
  • Britain's National Health Service (NHS) will begin the world's largest trial of Grail Inc's flagship Galleri blood test that can be used to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. The Galleri test checks for the earliest signs of cancer in the blood.
  • Last month, Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) completed its $8 billion acquisition of Grail.
  • Related Content: Illumina Completes Grail Buyout Despite Uncertainty In Regulatory Process.
  • The NHS said it wanted to recruit 140,000 volunteers in England to see how well the test worked as part of a randomized control trial. 
  • Half of the participants will have their blood samples screened with the Galleri test right away. "We need to study the Galleri test carefully to find out whether it can significantly reduce the number of cancers diagnosed at a late stage," said Peter Sasieni, professor of cancer prevention at King's College London.
  • "The test could be a game-changer for early cancer detection, and we are excited to be leading this important research."
  • Price Action: ILMN stock is down 1.61% at $450.84 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Image by Shameer Pk from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Diagnostics oncologyNews Health Care General Best of Benzinga

