Mesa Air Group August Block Hours Up 73.4% Year-Over-Year
- Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) reports Mesa Airlines' operating performance with 32,501 block hours in August 2021, a 73.4% increase from August 2020, reflecting continued increased summer flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions.
- Departures in August 2021 increased 59.1% to 15,990 from August 2020.
- The company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.71% for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and 99.66% for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) operations.
- Monthly block hours for August decreased by 1%, and Departures fell 1.3% from July 2021.
- Price Action: MESA shares are trading higher by 3.50% at $7.68 on the last check Monday.
