Mesa Air Group August Block Hours Up 73.4% Year-Over-Year
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 11:00am   Comments
  • Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) reports Mesa Airlines' operating performance with 32,501 block hours in August 2021, a 73.4% increase from August 2020, reflecting continued increased summer flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions.
  • Departures in August 2021 increased 59.1% to 15,990 from August 2020.
  • The company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.71% for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and 99.66% for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) operations.
  • Monthly block hours for August decreased by 1%, and Departures fell 1.3% from July 2021.
  • Price Action: MESA shares are trading higher by 3.50% at $7.68 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: airlines BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

