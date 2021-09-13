Kohlberg Kravis Roberts To Sell 18.6M Shares In Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has announced some of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P are offering for sale of 18.65 million shares of common stock.
- The selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
- Academy plans to repurchase up to $200 million of shares through this offering, pursuant to its recently announced $500 million share repurchase program and will be retired.
- The company held $553.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- Price Action: ASO shares are trading lower by 1.95% at $44.85 on the last check Monday.
