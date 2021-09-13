 Skip to main content

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts To Sell 18.6M Shares In Academy Sports & Outdoors
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 10:20am   Comments
  • Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASOhas announced some of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P are offering for sale of 18.65 million shares of common stock.
  • The selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
  • Academy plans to repurchase up to $200 million of shares through this offering, pursuant to its recently announced $500 million share repurchase program and will be retired.
  • The company held $553.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: ASO shares are trading lower by 1.95% at $44.85 on the last check Monday.

