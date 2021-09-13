 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 10:27am   Comments
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) - P/E: 6.49
  2. Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) - P/E: 0.73
  3. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) - P/E: 3.27
  4. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) - P/E: 0.25
  5. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) - P/E: 2.05

Most recently, Co-Diagnostics reported earnings per share at 0.33, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.26. Co-Diagnostics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Forte Biosciences experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.36 in Q1 and is now -0.43. Forte Biosciences does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

VYNE Therapeutics saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.37 in Q1 to -0.35 now. VYNE Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, PolyPid reported earnings per share at -0.56, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.47. PolyPid does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ovid Therapeutics has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.23, which has decreased by 109.09% compared to Q1, which was 2.53. Ovid Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

