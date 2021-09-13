 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Dynavax Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Why Dynavax Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) is trading lower after the company announced Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) received a termination notice from the United Kingdom government in relation to Valneva's supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

Valneva said it intends to continue clinical development of VLA2001, which is currently in Phase 3 trials. Phase 3 results are expected to be available early in the fourth quarter.

"Valneva is one of a number of companies developing COVID vaccines using CpG 1018 as an adjuvant and we continue to look forward to the upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial results for Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018," said Ryan Spencer, CEO of Dynavax.

"The first COVID-19 vaccine that uses CpG 1018 was recently authorized by regulatory authorities and we look forward to the potential authorization of additional Dynavax-enabled COVID-19 vaccines in the months and quarters ahead," Spencer added.

Dynavax is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation.

DVAX Price Action: Dynavax has traded as high as $20.40 and as low as $3.58 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 11.2-% at $15.58 at time of publication. 

Photo: Torstensimon from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX + VALN)

Cramer Weighs In On Hut 8 Mining Corp, Ping Identity Holding And More
Valneva Shares Plunge As UK Terminates COVID-19 Vaccine Contract: What You Need Know
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ryan Spencer why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com