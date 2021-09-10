 Skip to main content

WhatsApp To Offer Chat Encryptions In Cloud Backups
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 2:37pm   Comments

  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will be extending encryption on WhatsApp messaging service when stored on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's cloud services, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Now, Facebook will allow users to choose to enable end-to-end encryption on their backups, suggesting neither WhatsApp nor the cloud-service providers will be able to access them, Bloomberg reports.
  • Users will have to enable settings for the encryption with a password.
  • WhatsApp's privacy updates faced backlash earlier this year as users flocked to rivals Signal and Telegram.
  • The new WhatsApp option would help users back up their chat messages, including images, while opting out of Apple's scanning system.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.71% at $380.70 on the last check Friday.
  • Image by Rachit Tank on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

