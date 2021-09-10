 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Director Of Fox Makes $692.30 Thousand Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Director Of Fox Makes $692.30 Thousand Sale

Keith Rupert Murdoch, Director at Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), made a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of Fox at a price of $36.37 per share. The total transaction amounted to $692,303.

Following the transaction, Murdoch still owns 1,855,960 shares of Fox worth $62,193,219.

Fox shares are trading down 0.48% at $33.51 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Fox's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (FOX)

Super Bowl Ads Seeing Record Price, Demand: Could Comcast Shares Get A Lift?
Fox Insider Trades $3.71 Million In Company Stock
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Locast Halts Free TV Streaming After Networks Score In Copyright Infringement Court Ruling
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
The Pro Wrestling Business Is Heating Up To Levels Not Seen In 20 Years. Will It Last?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Keith Rupert MurdochNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com