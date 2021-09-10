 Skip to main content

Apollo Global Ropes In Tinder Chief As Yahoo's CEO; Tinder Names New CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 10:28am   Comments
  • Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has named Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) Tinder's CEO Jim Lanzone as the CEO of Yahoo Inc effective September 27.
  • The asset manager acquired Yahoo from  Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) earlier this year.
  • Lanzone succeeded Guru Gowrappan, who has been named Senior Advisor to Apollo's private equity business.
  • Tinder has appointed its Europe GM and former Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive Renate Nyborg as the new CEO.
  • Price Action: APO shares traded lower by 0.07% at $61.09 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech

