Apollo Global Ropes In Tinder Chief As Yahoo's CEO; Tinder Names New CEO
- Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has named Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) Tinder's CEO Jim Lanzone as the CEO of Yahoo Inc effective September 27.
- The asset manager acquired Yahoo from Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) earlier this year.
- Lanzone succeeded Guru Gowrappan, who has been named Senior Advisor to Apollo's private equity business.
- Tinder has appointed its Europe GM and former Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive Renate Nyborg as the new CEO.
- Price Action: APO shares traded lower by 0.07% at $61.09 on the last check Friday.
