Bumble Reports Pricing Of Upsized Equity Offering By Blackstone At Discount
- Online dating services company Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) priced an offering of 18 million shares by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) at $54 per share to raise $972 million.
- The offer price implies a 3.3% discount to Bumble's September 8 closing price of $55.84.
- The shareholders previously planned to sell 15 million shares.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.7 million.
- Bumble is not selling any shares and does not receive any of the proceeds.
- The stock has lost 20.8% since its February IPO.
- Price Action: BMBL shares traded lower by 0.50% at $55.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.