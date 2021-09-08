 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bumble Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bumble Shares Are Falling

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares are trading lower by 3.4% at $55.82 after the company announced an offering of 15 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.

Bumble says the company is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. Bumble will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

Bumble is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users discover new people and connect with each other.

Bumble has a 52-week high of $84.80 and a 52-week low of $38.91.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMBL)

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book
5 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2021
5 Publicly Traded Companies That Are Pushing Back Against Texas Anti Abortion Law
Why Bumble's Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday
A Three-Prong Crucible? Markets Eye Record Highs Amid Inflation, Fiscal, And Delta Uncertainty
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com