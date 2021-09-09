Lightning eMotors, ABB Collaborate To Provide DC Fast Chargers
- Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) and ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) have partnered to offer DC fast electric vehicle chargers for commercial electric fleet vehicles.
- The high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning eMotors division Lightning Energy, which supplies charging solutions to commercial and government fleets.
- Lightning Energy will sell ABB's DC fast-charging systems under the Lightning Energy brand as part of the deal.
- The fully interoperable DC fast chargers, designed and built by ABB, are equipped with around-the-clock connectivity to enable remote services and compatibility with every individual fleet charging system.
- Price Action: ZEV shares closed higher by 5.03% at $9.39, and ABB closed at $36.50 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas