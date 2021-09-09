Coffee Holding Invests $2.5M In Protein Drink Maker OWYN
- Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) announced a $2.5 million investment in OWYN (Only What You Need), a plant-based protein drink manufacturer.
- OWYN currently offers its protein drinks in five flavors, and the products contain all-natural ingredients.
- “This is a market that is attractive to us given the momentum and future of better-for-you beverages in the United States,” said CEO Andrew Gordon.
- The company held $3.5 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
- Price Action: JVA shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $4.81 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks