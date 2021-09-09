 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Li-Cycle Misses On Q3 Earnings Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Li-Cycle Misses On Q3 Earnings Estimates
  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICYreported third-quarter sales of $1.71 million, an 840% year-over-year increase from $0.2 million, missing the consensus of $1.95 million.
  • Li-Cycle completed its public listing in August 2021, resulting in net proceeds of $527 million.
  • Revenues from product sales were ~$1.6 million, and recycling services were ~$0.1 million.
  • Loss from operations expanded to $(6.22) million versus $(1.72) million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(5.18) million, compared to $(1.34) million a year ago.
  • EPS loss widened to $(2.88) from $(0.86) in 3Q20, missing consensus of $(2.41).
  • Cash flows used in operating activities were ~$5.2 million, compared to $2.2 million during the prior-year period. Cash and equivalents were approximately $2.4 million as of July 31, 2021.
  • Li-Cycle stated it is confident to scale the business to at least 100,000 tonnes per year of Spoke processing capacity and 220,000-240,000 tonnes per year of Hub processing capacity by 2025.
  • Price Action: LICY shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $7.97 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LICY)

Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2021
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com