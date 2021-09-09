 Skip to main content

Verizon Extends NFL Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
Verizon Extends NFL Partnership
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) and the National Football League (NFL) have extended their longstanding relationship with a 10-year partnership, naming Verizon an Official Technology Partner and the Official 5G Network of the League.
  • Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is now live in select parts of 25 stadiums and over 60 sports and entertainment venues in time for the 2021/22 NFL season.
  • Verizon has expanded 5G Ultra-Wideband connectivity and partnered with the NFL on in-stadium fan experiences like Verizon 5G Multi-View, enabling up to seven simultaneous camera angles and AR overlays of the NFL's Next Gen Stats on select 5G-enabled phones.
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) has a 5G deal with the Dallas Cowboys, while T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) bonded with the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with 5G for the 2021 Super Bowl, Bloomberg reports.
  • Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.69% at $54.53 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

