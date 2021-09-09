EV Pickup Truck War Heats Up With This New Prototype
- SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) launched the prototype of the EdisonFuture e-pickup truck, EF1-T, produced by the EdisonFuture Motor Inc subsidiary.
- In early September, EdisonFuture celebrated delivering the prototype EF1-T e-pickup truck in Orange County, California.
- SPI is addressing a global market growing at a CAGR of 25.8% that is likely to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, Chair and CEO Xiaofeng Denton Peng said.
- SPI Energy's launch has pitted it against General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), rival Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian.
- Price Action: SPI shares traded higher by 2.65% at $5.8 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
