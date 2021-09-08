Boston Beer Launches New Bevy Long Drink
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has announced the launch of Bevy Long Drink, a new beverage inspired by the national cocktail of Finland, the Long Drink.
- Bevy Long Drink will hit shelves in early November in two flavors: Sparkling Citrus Refresher and Sparkling Berry Refresher.
- Bevy Long Drink's initial styles are sweet, tart, packed with flavor, and 5.8% ABV.
- The beverage is made with an original malt base containing natural flavors and wild juniper berries.
- Long Drink is a traditional Finnish cocktail that traditionally consists of gin, grapefruit soda, and tonic.
- Price Action: SAM shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $559.98 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.