Boston Beer Launches New Bevy Long Drink
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
  • Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAMhas announced the launch of Bevy Long Drink, a new beverage inspired by the national cocktail of Finland, the Long Drink.
  • Bevy Long Drink will hit shelves in early November in two flavors: Sparkling Citrus Refresher and Sparkling Berry Refresher.
  • Bevy Long Drink's initial styles are sweet, tart, packed with flavor, and 5.8% ABV.
  • The beverage is made with an original malt base containing natural flavors and wild juniper berries.
  • Long Drink is a traditional Finnish cocktail that traditionally consists of gin, grapefruit soda, and tonic.
  • Price Action: SAM shares are trading higher by 0.02% at $559.98 on the last check Wednesday.

