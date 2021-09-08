 Skip to main content

SDH Beijing Enters Strategic Cooperation With Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
  • Global Internet of People Inc (NASDAQ: SDH) subsidiary SDH (Beijing) Information Technology Limited Co.has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association, which is mainly engaged in facilitating bilateral cooperation between China and Russia.
  • The two parties intend to work together to advance projects providing in-depth consultation services for enterprise clients, hosting joint events, facilitating startup incubation, and other activities targeting the Eurasian market.
  • Price Action: SDH shares are trading lower by 1.23% at $2.40 on the last check Wednesday.

