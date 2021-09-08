 Skip to main content

Twitter's Latest Feature 'Communities' Trial Underway - What You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
Twitter's Latest Feature 'Communities' Trial Underway - What You Need To Know
  • Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) latest feature under trial is called 'Communities,' the company mentioned in its blog. Thus far, it will be on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and the web.
  • The idea behind Communities is to help users share topics with like-minded people. It will soon test the Reddit subreddit-like feature on Android. 
  • Only members in the same Community can reply and join the conversation. However, the Community pages and timelines are publicly available for reading, quoting, and reporting.
  • The initial Twitter Communities focuses on dogs, weather, sneakers, skincare, and astrology. 
  • The Community creation will be initially limited and gradually open up to more creators in the future.
  • Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) similar feature Facebook Groups faced flak for spreading political and health misinformation and organizing extremist activity, Reuters reports. However, Twitter acknowledged addressing such concerns.
  • The initiative marks Twitter's strategy to grow its user base to 315 million monetizable daily active users and bring annual revenue to $7.5 billion by the end of 2023, CNBC reports.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 4.26% at $62.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

