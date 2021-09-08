EMA To Add New Side Effects To Janssen, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shots
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has finalized to update the product information of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) to reflect several newly detected side effects.
- The EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has finalized the updates to the product information of J&J’s (JNJ) single-dose shot to indicate “swollen lymph nodes, unusual or decreased feeling in the skin, tinnitus, diarrhea, and vomiting,” as potential side effects.
- EMA said that for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, the product information would be updated to reflect Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) as a side effect.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.20% at $172 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
