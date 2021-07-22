European Medicine Agency Lists Guillain-Barré Syndrome As Rare Side Effect For JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine
- Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) will be listed as a very rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 Vaccine.
- The warning will be included in the product information to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and people taking the vaccine, the EMA said in a statement.
- EMA's safety committee, PRAC, looked at 108 cases of GBS reported worldwide as of 30 June, when over 21 million people had received the vaccine.
- There was one reported death among these reports.
- After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible.
- EMA confirms that the benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen continue to outweigh the risks of the vaccine.
- Last week, the FDA also listed the rare nerve disorder as a warning to JNJ COVID shot.
- According to a study, neutralizing titers induced by JNJ's COVID-19 vaccine decreased 5.4-fold against the Delta plus variant.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.54% at $170.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay
