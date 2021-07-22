 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Medicine Agency Lists Guillain-Barré Syndrome As Rare Side Effect For JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
European Medicine Agency Lists Guillain-Barré Syndrome As Rare Side Effect For JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine
  • Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) will be listed as a very rare side effect of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • The warning will be included in the product information to raise awareness among healthcare professionals and people taking the vaccine, the EMA said in a statement. 
  • EMA's safety committee, PRAC, looked at 108 cases of GBS reported worldwide as of 30 June, when over 21 million people had received the vaccine. 
  • There was one reported death among these reports. 
  • After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible. 
  • EMA confirms that the benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen continue to outweigh the risks of the vaccine. 
  • Last week, the FDA also listed the rare nerve disorder as a warning to JNJ COVID shot.
  • According to a study, neutralizing titers induced by JNJ's COVID-19 vaccine decreased 5.4-fold against the Delta plus variant.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.54% at $170.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Photo by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Canadian Insurance Provider To Cover Off-Label Use Of Ketamine For Treating Depression
Catalent Plans $100M Expansion Of Biologics Capabilities At Italian Vaccine Plant
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shot Is Less Effective Against Delta Variant: Study
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Johnson & Johnson
Earnings Strength From J&J, Chipotle, Coca-Cola Helps Set Positive Early Tone
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com