Caesars Entertainment Enters Sports Betting Partnership With Baltimore Ravens
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has signed a partnership agreement with The Baltimore Ravens, becoming the team's premier sport betting partner.
- The agreement will also expand Horseshoe Baltimore's status as the NFL team's only official casino partner.
- The five-year agreement provides the newly-launched Caesars Sportsbook naming rights throughout the club level of M&T Bank Stadium, additional exposure through signature animated displays across all of the stadium's LED boards.
- Pending regulatory approval, Caesars Sportsbook will provide Ravens fans and other sports enthusiasts sports betting experience with its mobile app and at its retail sportsbook.
- Price Action: CZR shares are trading lower by 2.65% at $104.16 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.