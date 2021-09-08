Applied Materials Focuses On Improved EV Chip Production To Tap Likes Of Tesla
- Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) has announced new products to enable the global silicon carbide (SiC) chipmakers to transition from 150mm to 200mm production, which doubles die output per wafer plug to satisfy the growing demand for premium electric vehicle powertrains.
- To fuel the computer revolution, chipmakers moved to ever-larger wafer sizes, dramatically increasing chip output to satisfy burgeoning global demand, Applied Materials VP Sundar Ramamurthy said.
- Electrification of the transportation industry is a rising trend, and Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) was accelerating this inflection point by leading the global transition from silicon to silicon carbide with its Wolfspeed technology, Cree CEO Gregg Lowe said.
- Applied's support in helping speed qualification of 200mm processes in Albany and multi-equipment installations at Cree's Mohawk Valley Fab expedites this transition.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is also invested in similar chip-making technology, Reuters reports. The chips are gaining traction in electric vehicles like those made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
- AMAT also introduced innovations in die-to-wafer hybrid bonding, wafer-to-wafer bonding, and advanced substrates, which were critical to advanced packaging for heterogeneous integration. It will help its customers accelerate their technology roadmaps for heterogeneous chip design and integration.
- Price Action: AMAT shares closed lower by 2.15% at $133.56 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.