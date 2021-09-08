Fubo Ups Sports Betting With Sportbook's Professional Sports Team Sponsorship Debut
- FuboTV Inc's (NYSE: FUBO) soon-to-be-launched sports entertainment and wagering experience Fubo Sportsbook forged a multi-year partnership with the New York Jets to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club.
- The partnership centers on creating the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season.
- Fubo Sportsbook will become the presenting partner of the Jets Mobile App and is the team's first legal sports betting (LSB) partner to leverage the Jets' new advertising data partnership with Sportradar.
- The 7,000 sq. ft. the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge will be open to the public for guests with the feel of a casino-style sportsbook with betting odds integration, incentives, and special bonus offers.
- Additionally, fans will be able to watch every game from around the NFL in the Lounge and conduct live mobile wagering via the Fubo Sportsbook app.
- Price Action: FUBO shares traded lower by 1.56% at $29.09 on the last check Wednesday.
