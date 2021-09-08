4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

GMS

The Trade: GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) 10% owner Coliseum Capital Management Llc, Coliseum Capital Llc, Coliseum Capital Partners Lp, Coliseum Capital Coinvest Iii Lp, Adam Gray, Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 238813 shares at an average price of $50.40. The insider spent $12,035,987.63 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: GMS recently reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 29.8% year-over-year to $1.04 billion, +23.2% on an organic basis.

What GMS Does: GMS is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products.

Krispy Kreme

The Trade: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) 10% owner Jab Holdings Bv, BV Indulgence Jab, Rl Sa Investments Jab, Jab Holding Co Sa Rl, Bv Benckiser Joh, Se Agnaten, Se Lucresca acquired a total of 466713 shares at an average price of $16.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,646,254.10.

What’s Happening: Krispy Kreme recently launched the brand's first location in Egypt with its franchise partner Americana Group.

What Krispy Kreme Does: Krispy Kreme is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business.

Oscar Health

The Trade: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Co-founder and Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought a total of 485486 shares at an average price of $18.07. The insider spent $8,770,523.01 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Oscar Health, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

What Oscar Health Does: Oscar Health is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, family, and employees.

Petco Health and Wellness

The Trade: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) CEO and Chairman Ron Coughlin acquired a total of 46600 shares at an average price of $21.72. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,012,152.00.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Petco Health and Wellness Does: Petco Health and Wellness Co offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms.