 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Texas Instruments Raises $1.5B Via Debt Offering; Launches 70-W BLDC Motor Drivers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Texas Instruments Raises $1.5B Via Debt Offering; Launches 70-W BLDC Motor Drivers
  • Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXNpriced three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate of $1.5 billion.
  • The notes include $500 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2026; $500 million of 1.900% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2031; and $500 million of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2051.
  • The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes. 
  • TI held $5.8 billion in long-term debt as of June 30.
  • Additionally, TI launched 70-W brushless DC (BLDC), motor drivers for code-free, sensorless trapezoidal, and field-oriented control (FOC).
  • A growing number of industrial systems are transitioning from AC induction to BLDC motors, which are more power-efficient but require complex hardware and optimized software designs.
  • The MCF8316A and MCT8316A BLDC motor drivers include a unique set of commutation control algorithms that eliminate months of design time. They offer advanced real-time control capabilities for acoustic performance. They enable designers to shrink their board space and reduce total motor system costs. 
  • Price Action: TXN shares closed lower by 0.22% at $189.46 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXN)

Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Texas Instruments
Analyzing Twitter's Unusual Options Activity
August Outlook: Month's Highlights Include Key Earnings Reports, Fed's Jackson Hole Trip
Intel's Q2 Results Show It Is Not Losing Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com