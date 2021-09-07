Intel Plans $95B Chip Plant In Europe, Robotaxi Service
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) is planning new chip-making facilities in Europe valued at up to $95 billion.
- Intel could raise the total investment over about a decade to up to 80 billion euros.
- CEO Pat Gelsinger said Intel is planning two chip factories at a new site in Europe to plug the demand surge for semiconductors in computers, cars and gadgets, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) already committed $100 billion to the initiative. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) recently earmarked $205 billion to the cause.
- Intel said it plans to commit an Ireland factory to the auto chip sector as the crisis continues to weigh on ord Motor Co (NYSE: F), General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM).
- Gelsinger expects the market for car chips to more than double to $115 billion by the end of the decade.
- Intel’s self-driving subsidiary Mobileye will begin a pilot of a robotaxi service in Israel and Germany in 2022 in collaboration with car-rental giant Sixt SE.
- The partnership could follow ride-sharing services across Germany and other European countries later this decade.
- INTC Price Action: Intel shares were trading 0.46% higher at $53.76 at last check Tuesday.
