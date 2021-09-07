 Skip to main content

Intel Plans $95B Chip Plant In Europe, Robotaxi Service
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) is planning new chip-making facilities in Europe valued at up to $95 billion.
  • Intel could raise the total investment over about a decade to up to 80 billion euros. 
  • CEO Pat Gelsinger said Intel is planning two chip factories at a new site in Europe to plug the demand surge for semiconductors in computers, cars and gadgets, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSMalready committed $100 billion to the initiative. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLFrecently earmarked $205 billion to the cause.
  • Intel said it plans to commit an Ireland factory to the auto chip sector as the crisis continues to weigh on  ord Motor Co (NYSE: F),  General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM).
  • Gelsinger expects the market for car chips to more than double to $115 billion by the end of the decade.
  • Intel’s self-driving subsidiary Mobileye will begin a pilot of a robotaxi service in Israel and Germany in 2022 in collaboration with car-rental giant Sixt SE.
  • The partnership could follow ride-sharing services across Germany and other European countries later this decade.
  • INTC Price Action: Intel shares were trading 0.46% higher at $53.76 at last check Tuesday. 

