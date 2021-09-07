Paya Shares Shoot Up On Paradigm Collaboration For Payment Solutions
- Payments and commerce solutions provider Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYA) collaborated with software company Paradigm.
- Under the partnership, Paradigm will launch Paradigm Payments, which will offer contractors, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers the ability to collect and process payments in real-time.
- The partnership helped Paya provide its integrated payments solution to more companies in the building industry and in-home service tech professionals, said Brock Robertson, Paya's Head of Partner Relationships.
- Price Action: PAYA shares traded higher by 4.52% at $10.86 on the last check Tuesday.
