Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 2.98 Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 7.44 Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) - P/E: 9.94 SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 7.74 Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) - P/E: 7.11

China Index Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q3 to 0.15 now. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bel Fuse experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.23 in Q1 and is now 0.68. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.83%, which has increased by 0.27% from 1.56% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Himax Technologies experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.38 in Q1 and is now 0.62. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.2%, which has increased by 0.97% from last quarter's yield of 1.23%.

SunPower saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q1 to 0.06 now. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Quhuo has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.04, which has increased by 114.29% compared to Q1, which was -0.28. Quhuo does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.